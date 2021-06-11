Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shares captivating BTS pics from ‘Ray’: This has been the most fun

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s segment in Ray is titled Spotlight which co-stars Radhika Madan and is directed by Vasan Bala.

Ray is an upcoming anthology consisting of four different films under one hood, which are all based on Satyajit Ray’s stories. This celebration of the legend has some of the best actors of recent times participating in their stories including Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kay Kay Menon amongst others. The trailer of the film was released recently and it captured people’s attention due to its intriguing neon-soaked mood piece visual treatment and very unlikely characters that seem to have tremendous depth and conflicts. The films are directed by Vasan Bala, Abhishek Chaubey, and Srijit Mukherji.

The segment which stars Harsh is called ‘Spotlight’ and prolific Radhika Madan also co-stars with him. Vasan Bala whose debut feature ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ garnered tremendous acclaim and a cult following over the period of time has directed ‘Spotlight’. Harsh took to his Instagram and shared some intriguing behind-the-scenes pictures from his first day of shoot alongside Chandan Roy Sanyal. He wrote in the caption, “ #bts from #spotlight With @iamroysanyal our first day of shoot … amazing memories. This has been the most fun I’ve ever had on a film set and I hope you guys have as much fun watch it as we did making it …”

The four stories that adapted in ‘Ray’ are titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya, and Spotlight. The anthology is a tribute to the master filmmaker Satyajit Ray who even won an Oscar. He was the first Indian to receive an Honorary Academy Award in 1992. Ray will be released on a major OTT platform on June 25.

