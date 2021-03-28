Has BLACKPINK’s Rosé confirmed a music video for Gone?

BLACKPINK's Rosé teases a music video for her b-side track Gone on a recent Instagram live broadcast?

A new music video from Rosé? Yes, Please! Rosé released her much-awaited solo debut album titled R on March 12. R contained 2 songs, the title track On The Ground accompanied by the music video and the bitter-sweet, mellow track about love and breakups, Gone. Gone debuted in BLACKPINK's first online concert, THE SHOW back in January. Now, we might just get a music video for Gone too.

In a recent Instagram Live, when a fan asked Rosé if she plans to release a music video for Gone too. Rosé teased the fan with a playful laugh and replied, "Release of ‘GONE,’ when? Mm, that’s a secret; I’m not going to tell you. But very, very soon." This pretty much confirms a music video for the emotional and melancholic ballad, Gone and we can expect a beautiful music video very soon.

Rosé’s title track On The Ground debuted at No. 8 on Spotify’s daily Global Top 50 chart for March 12 (local time) with 3,262,615 streams in the first 24 hours since its release. Gone, the b-side track on the album, reached No. 11 with 2,945,783 streams. Congratulations Rosé!

