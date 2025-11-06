Has BLACKPINK’s album been pushed to January 2026? YG Entertainment responds to rumors of December cancelation

BLACKPINK’s long-awaited comeback has an update, and we’re not sure if you were waiting for this one after all. According to a Star Today report on November 6, the girl group’s comeback has been postponed to January 2026. This news comes in the middle of questions about a possible new album being released in November or December 2025. YG Entertainment has reacted to the news, sharing that the exact dates will be announced later, while the album remains in the final stages of preparation at the moment, their vague stance has been a constant this year.

BLACKPINK eyes a comeback next year with new music

Previous reports claimed that a mini album was in the making, set for a November drop. However, later the schedule was changed to December, citing quality and a full-length album release instead. Now, it seems that BLACKPINK will release no more new music this year and stick to their ongoing DEADLINE world tour instead. Responding to the reports of the January release plan, YG Entertainment said as per Newsen, “The album is in the final stages of being musically perfected. We will share good news through official promotions as soon as preparations are complete.”

And while the label has not officially confirmed anything, many have taken this response as the sign they needed that the album has indeed been postponed. The exact reasons for the postponement are unknown, but it seems that the girls need more time amid an ongoing global tour, which is set to end in January 2026, but rumors claim it will be extended through the next year.

Previously, the management label confirmed that the group had filmed the music video already and is doing the rest of the work on the record. Meanwhile, the album will be the team’s first in over 3 years and follows the release of their single JUMP earlier this year.

