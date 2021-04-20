Has GOT7's Jackson Wang sung for the new Marvel superhero film Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?

Fans are actively speculating that the popular K-pop idol has featured in the soundtrack. Read on to find out.

"Is he?", "Is he not?", K-pop fans and Ahgases were left wondering when Marvel dropped the highly anticipated trailer of their newest superhero offering, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film features actor Simu Liu in the main role who has been drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation. This serves as Marvel's first Asian superhero film and is slated to release in September 2021. The trailer had fans stoked for various reasons - One, everyone is hopeful that the effects of the pandemic will reduce and we can return to the cinemas, Two, long overdue Asian representation in a leading role in Marvel movies and Three, Jackson Wang has possibly featured in the film's original soundtrack!

Yes, you read it right. Right after the trailer dropped, K-pop fans and Ahgases were wondering if they actually heard Jackson's voice in the trailer or their ears are ringing! Fans took to Twitter to share this exciting possibility of Jackson featuring in the film's original soundtrack! On April 19th, 88rising updated their Instagram and uploaded a trailer of Marvel’s new movie Shang-chi with Jackson Wang tagged on the post. This confirmed fans' theory that Jackson is indeed part of the film. If this comes true, Jackson will be the first K-pop idol to sing for a Marvel movie! So far neither Jackson nor Marvel has officially confirmed the news, but fans are convinced!

You can check out 88rising's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Jackson is all set to make a guest appearance on the popular U.S. talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden. Jackson will be performing his new song LMLY (Leave Me Loving You) on the April 21 episode of the show, which airs at 1:37 pm KST.

