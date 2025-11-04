Has Kim Seon Ho, Go Yoon Jung’s Can This Love Be Translated been delayed to Jan-Feb 2026? Here’s what we know

Believed to be a tentpole release for the end of 2026, the upcoming Korean romance drama Can This Love Be Translated? by Netflix has reportedly been delayed further. According to the latest update, an official was quoted as saying to Max Movie, "Netflix is preparing this work as a key project for 2026." This more or less confirms the change in plans, and now the fans of the lead stars are worried about when exactly the project will be able to see the light of day.

It is known that Netflix had originally planned to release Can This Love Be Translated? starring Kim Seon Ho and Go Yoon Jung in the second half of 2025, and even teased the release of a few stills. However, according to the reports, the media giant has since shifted its focus to a January or February release in the first half of next year. As for where the production stands currently, it is believed that the Netflix original is in the final stages of preparation. A broadcasting industry insider confirmed so.

Earlier, the show was announced as a part of this year’s release lineup at the Next on Netflix 2025 Korea event held in February of this year. Enhancement of quality is believed to be the reason behind the sudden shift. The exact release date has not been revealed so far.

About Can This Love Be Translated?

The story follows a multilingual interpreter Joo Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho), who is assigned to work with a top actor, Cha Mu Hee (Go Yoon Jung). They have differing opinions on love, but as their jobs keep them together, they learn more about each other and develop feelings for each other. Written by the Hong Sisters, Jung Eun and Mi Ran, and directed by Yoo Young Eun, the story has received a lot of attention from fans of these skilled creators.

