Has Seulgi from Red Velvet renewed her contract with SM Entertainment? Find out

Seulgi is a popular K-pop Idol who is part of the successful girl group Red Velvet under SM Entertainment. Her Seven year contract with SM Entertainment ended in 2021, according to her debut date on August 4, 2014.

Seulgi renews her contract with SM Entertainment

Seulgi has reportedly renewed her contract with SM Entertainment and will continue with the label. This marks Seulgi’s second contract renewal, as Red Velvet’s original seven-year contract, as established by the Fair Trade Commission's standard contract, expired back in 2021. With this renewal, Seulgi will maintain her relationship with SM Entertainment. It was revealed that Seulgi’s contract renewal with the company was not recent but had been completed earlier. Seulgi’s renewal is significant because numerous artists have been leaving SM Entertainment after the introduction of SM 3.0. In recent months, Girls’ Generation‘s Sunny, EXO‘s Lay, Super Junior‘s Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Kyuhyun, as well as actor Kim Min Jong, have all departed from the company.

More about Seulgi and Red Velvet

Seulgi made her debut in the Red Velvet group on August 4, 2014, with their first single Happiness. The group has recently celebrated their 9th anniversary. Since their debut, they have gained immense popularity with numerous hit songs such as Ice Cream Cake, Dumb Dumb, Russian Roulette, Rookie, Red Flavor, Peek-A-Boo, and Psycho.

Seulgi is also a part of a sub-unit under SM Entertainment known as Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI. This subunit is the first of its kind for the South Korean girl group Red Velvet and was formed by SM Entertainment in 2020. It consists of members Irene and Seulgi. The duo made their debut on July 6, 2020, with the release of the extended play titled Monster.

Additionally, Seulgi is a member of the supergroup GOT the beat, which was formed by SM Entertainment in 2022. This group is the inaugural sub-unit of the project group Girls On Top and includes seven members: soloist BoA, Karina and Winter from Aespa, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon from Girls' Generation, and Seulgi and Wendy from Red Velvet.

Advertisement

Seulgi also unveiled her debut EP, titled 28 Reasons, in 2022. As reported by the Hanteo Chart, '28 Reasons' garnered an impressive sales figure of 184,413 copies within its initial week of launch, positioning Seulgi as the first female soloist under SM to achieve the highest first-week album sales. The EP comprises six tracks, including the lead single 28 Reasons. The record encompasses additional songs such as Dead Man Runnin', Bad Boy, Sad Girl (featuring Be'O), Anywhere But Home, Los Angeles, and Crown.

Furthermore, Red Velvet marked their latest return on November 28, 2022, with the introduction of their mini-album, 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday.' By the time January 20, 2023 rolled around, the album had surpassed a million copies in sales, securing their inaugural achievement of a million-seller title.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Irene, Seulgi unable to attend Beyoncé’s concert in London due to ticket issues? Details here