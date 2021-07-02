As Haseen Dillruba releases, here are 5 other suspense thrillers to binge watch this weekend

For all the thriller lovers, there are a host of shows and films that one can binge watch on the weekend on Netflix and Prime Video. From Andhadhun to Mirzapur, here's how you can satiate your inner love for thrillers.

Amid the pandemic, the theatres have been shut for a long time due to which OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and others have become the only source of entertainment. While every week, these platforms try to offer different genres of content via their films and web shows, there are some that become hits while others are misses. This Friday, a suspense-thriller, Haseen Dillruba has released. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshavardhan Rane in the lead, the film is available on Netflix.

Now, if after bingeing on Haseen Dillruba, you'd want to more such films and web shows, we've got you covered. Here is a list of 5 films and web shows apart from Haseen Dillruba available on OTT platforms that you can binge on the weekend. So, sit tight and add these epic thrillers to your watchlist this weekend.

1. Badla

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, Badla traces the story of an ambitious woman who is accused of murdering her lover. However, she goes onto hire a reputed lawyer to defend her case and to find the truth behind the murder of her lover. While doing so, several new truth bombs are unveiled. However, till the very end, the plot by Sujoy Ghosh keeps you hooked. Performances by Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee are one of the major reasons you should not miss this flick. You can watch it on Netflix.

2. Mirzapur

The show with an epic star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Duggal and many others is a crime action thriller that will keep you hooked till the very end. The story revolves around the don of Mirzapur and his family and till the end of season 2, you are on the edge of your seat. The stellar performances by prolific actors are reason enough for you to watch this epic show on Prime Video.

3. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, the film is one of the rare gems that were made in Indian cinema in the genre of thriller. The story revolves around an Inspector and his wife who are trying to cope up with the loss of their son. How the inspector distracts himself from his grief by trying to solve the death of an actor and what happens in the course of the investigation is the story of the film. One of the strongest points of the film is the story by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The amazing storytelling clubbed with the terrific acts by Aamir, Rani and Kareena make it a must-watch. One can find it on Netflix.

4. Kahaani

One of the most loved thrillers of all time, Kahaani stars Vidya Balan in the lead role. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film traces the story of a woman who is in search of her missing husband. How she tries to connect the dots to find out the truth about her husband and what happens in the course of it, keeps you hooked till the end. Watch it for the brilliant performance by Vidya and the amazing storyline by Sujoy. You can see it on Netflix.

5. Andhadhun

The National Award Winning film, Andhadhun traces the story of a musician who pretends to be blind. However, his life turns upside down one day when he witnesses a murder of a producer. Performances by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu will not just impress you but keep you engaged till the end. Radhika Apte also makes her presence felt. However, it is the mind-blowing twists in the storyline by Sriram Raghavan that leave you stunned. You can watch it on Netflix.

