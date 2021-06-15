Haseen Dillruba song Dil Melt Karda: WATCH Taapsee Pannu & Vikrant Massey's story from first meet to marriage

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role, Haseen Dillruba is all set to release next month. Ahead of the release, the first song Dil Melt Karda has been released and the peppy tunes will tug at your heartstrings.

The day began with an exciting update for fans of Taapsee Pannu as the new song Dil Melt Karda from her upcoming film, Haseen Dillruba was released. The song features Taapsee and Vikrant Massey as Rani and Rishu and showcases their journey from their first meeting to their marriage. From first laying eyes on each other to doing things for each other to make an impression, we get to see Taapsee and Vikrant go out of their way to win over each other in the video of the song.

Crooned by Navraj Hans & Nikhita Gandhi, the song is composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics of the song are penned by Varun Grover. We get to see Taapsee as Rani in different stylish avatars as her role changes from Vikrant aka Rishu's fiance to wife in the video of the song. The sweet lyrics of Dil Melt Karda combined with the peppy beats of the song manage to tug at your heartstrings. Composer Amit Trivedi shared the song on his Twitter handle and wrote, "This peppy song will melt everyone’s heart. Watch #DilMeltKarda Song out now! Tune in."

Take a look:

The film stars Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan in the lead and the trailer of the film was released last week. When the trailer was released, Taapsee shared in a chat that she was not the first choice for the role and that it came to her when all other options were exhausted. She told IANS, "I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go-to person for this kind of character conventionally."

The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew. It is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Eros International. It is all set to release on July 2, 2021, on Netflix.

