Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu drops intriguing poster of the film ft her, Vikrant Massey & Harshvardhan Rane

Starring Taapsee Panni, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in a lead role, Haseen Dillruba is all set to release on an OTT platform next month. Ahead of the release, Taapsee has shared a new poster that has left fans excited for it.

All set to intrigue audiences with the 'Ultimate Kaunspiracy', Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane starrer Haseen Dillruba is all set to release on Netflix. The film's release announcement came last week with an interesting video with just background music. Now, the poster of the film has been unveiled and it has already caught the attention of cine buffs. Featuring Taapsee in a never-seen-before avatar, the film is a murder mystery and is bound to leave audiences in awe.

Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, "Ek shama. Do parwaane. Kya jal mitenge yeh deewaanein? #HaseenDillruba #TheUltimateKaunspiracy." In the poster, we can see fire all around and in the middle, we get to see Taapsee with a dynamic look. She is seen clad in a saree with a rose flower pinned up on the side of her hair. Harshvardhan and Vikrant can be seen in intense avatars on the creative poster of the film. The film has been reportedly shot amid the pandemic and now is directly going for an OTT release.

Bhumi Pednekar loved the poster and dropped a sweet comment on it. Thappad actor Pavail Gulati also liked the same. Earlier, when Taapsee had shared the video to announce that the film will come out on an OTT platform, she wrote, "Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. #HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy."

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma. Due to the pandemic, reportedly, the film is now headed for a release on the OTT platform. It is all set to stream from July 2, 2021.

