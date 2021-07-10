Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu & Kanika Dhillon on negative reviews: Who are you to tell that 'this' is wrong?

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon speak on the negative reviews of Haseen Dillruba and getting accused of taking an anti-feminism stand in the film.

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane starrer ‘Haseen Dillruba’ recently came on a direct to digital release and met with the mixed response. The audience at large seemed to have given a thumbs up for the film but the critical reviews have been mixed. Taapsee has been speaking openly against the negative reviews of the film and has taken firm ground to counter the criticism along with the celebrated writer Kanika Dhillon. In a recent interview with Quint, Taapsee spoke about the abuse of power in the name of opinion. Kanika also spoke about the anti-feminism stand.

Taapsee Pannu mentioned the criticism and said, “Discussion are good, debates are good, but it should be in a tone of having a debate and not try to take a sly dig on the other person... Who are you to tell that 'this' is wrong? And even if you are, you are an audience, you say what you felt was wrong about the film, but keep it as your subjective viewpoint. Don't use the power given to you, of affecting thousands and thousands of people, through the medium that you have, through the pen that you have... Because when I step in as an actor to do a film, I keep my personal views about a situation aside."

Kanika Dhillon further mentioned her take on the anti-feminism stand and said that nobody has the copyright to feminism and gender politics. She said, “The entire discussion and debate about the domestic violence glorification, and the anti-feminist stand, it's great that there are so many voices that want to protect this, and want to make sure that there is no such glorification happening, that's a very heartening thing, because we're all on the same side. Having said that, you do not have the copyright to what is feminism and what is gender politics.”

