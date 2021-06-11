Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu shares intriguing character posters; Here’s when the trailer releases

Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba will release on 2 July. Taapsee has shared two latest character posters and revealed the trailer release date.

The teaser of this love story with a twist called Haseen Dillruba released recently and it showcased a tale of love, lust, and betrayal with all three characters symbolizing some or the metaphor. The teaser was received by the audience at large with intrigue as the film is seemingly attempting to showcase a gritter take on a love triangle. Taapsee’s character is caught between the web of love and lust as she is married to Vikrant in the film but Harsh’s character comes as a major distraction that stirrers their life into a whole another tangent.

Recently, Taapsee took to her Instagram and shared two interesting facets of her character through intriguing posters that speak volumes about her traits in the film. In the caption, Taapsee wrote, “Ek sikke ke do pehlu. Kis se honge aap rubaroo? #HaseenDillruba Trailer out tomorrow. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy”. The trailer of the film will be released tomorrow. Taapsee is sharing screen space with Harshvardhan for the first time as the latter got tremendous acclaim for his performance in the Bejoy Nambiar directorial ‘Taish’, which came out in 2020 as an OTT film as well as a web series.

Haseen Dillruba was initially touted to be a theatrical release but the film has now officially taken a digital route as it will be releasing on a major OTT platform on 2 July. Taapsee has several other films that are waiting to come out including Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, and Dobaaraa to name a few.

