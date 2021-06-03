Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu's 'Ultimate Kaunspiracy' to release on this OTT platform on July 2; WATCH

A murder mystery titled Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane is all set to release next month on an OTT platform. The actress announced the news with an intriguing teaser.

Thursday began on an exciting note for Taapsee Pannu as finally it was confirmed that her film, Haseen Dillruba is all set to release on July 2, 2021. Amid the pandemic, like several other shot films have taken the digital route, Taapsee starrer murder mystery is also headed for a release on an OTT platform, Netflix. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles with Taapsee. The actress shared a small glimpse of the release date announcement video on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee dropped a video where we can see the title being displayed with music in the background and then the logo for Netflix shows up with the date of release. The murder mystery is set for release on the OTT platform on July 2. The film has been shot amid the pandemic and while the shoot was on, Taapsee shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets with Vikrant and others. Sharing the video, Taapsee wrote, "Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana.#HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy."

Take a look:

As soon as Taapsee shared the video, comments started pouring in. Her sister Shagun Pannu wrote, "And it begins!!." Abhilash Thapliyal also commented and wrote, "HDquality.. #HighDefinition #HaseenDillruba." Earlier this week, actor Harshvardhan Rane had shared photos from the sets of the film and expressed his excitement about the film and the month of June.

Haseen Dillruba is directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film is being bankrolled by Aanand L Rai under his banner Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma. It will stream from July 2.

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

