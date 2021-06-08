Haseen Dillruba teaser: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey & Harshvardhan Rane are caught in a web of obsession

The story of love, lust, and obsession is playing out between Taapsee Pannu, Harshvardhan Rane, and Vikrant Massey in the film directed by Vinil Matthew.

The makers of the upcoming film ‘Haseen Dillruba’ released a power-packed teaser of the film. It is a game of love, lust, betrayal, and obsession between the characters of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane. The film is a love triangle essentially but an edgy one that is playing out between the three characters who seemingly are themselves on the brink of one bad decision away to ruin their lives. The story has a touch of uniqueness that a Kanika Dhillon screenplay often does. Vikrant and Taapsee’s characters are married in the film and Harsh’s character brings in the element of deceit in the narrative.

The visual tonality of the film is extremely edgy and so is the raunchy color palette which perfectly fits the mood of the film. Certain glimpses from the trailer show the visuals from Haridwar and the film seems to be having a twist at a point, from where it all goes dark. The trio of Harshvardhan, Taapsee, and Vikrant is coming together for the first time on screen. The film will be released on the digital platform considering that the theaters in India are shut due to the pandemic. Haseen Dillruba will start streaming on a major OTT platform on July 2.

Taapsee is certainly one of the busiest actresses working in Hindi cinema currently with a long lineup of films. She will be portraying the character of an athlete in ‘Rashmi Rocket’. She is reuniting with her ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati for Anurag Kashyap’s next ‘Dobaaraa’. Taapsee will be playing the real-life character of the Indian Women’s cricket team’s captain Mithali Raj in the sports biopic called ‘Shabaash Mithu’.

