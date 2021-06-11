Haseen Dillruba Trailer OUT: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey & Harshvardhan promise a thrilling love conspiracy

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead, Haseen Dillruba is all set to release in July on an OTT platform. The trailer just released and it will leave you hooked.

The trailer of the much awaited mystery Haseen Dillruba was just released and it features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane as the lead. The film had been in the headlines lately since its direct release on Netflix was announced. Now, as the trailer is out, fans get to see how Taapsee, Vikrant and Harsdhvardhan are caught in the 'ultimate kaunspiracy' of a murder and the one behind it. The trailer was shared by the actors on their social media handles as well.

It opens with a shot of Taapsee who is essaying the role of Rani in the film. She is married to Vikrant aka Rishu in the film who happens to be killed in an explosion. However, the suspicion of his death falls on Rani aka Taapsee and we get to see the entry of the Police cop played by CID actor Aditya Srivastava. He is convinced that Rani is behind the death of her husband. Harshvardhan's character is also shown in between and there are hints that he may have an affair with Rani aka Taapsee. Caught in between being a suspect and trying to prove herself innocent, we get to see Taapsee as Rani shine in the trailer.

Take a look:

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Taapsee wrote, "Ek tha Raja, ek thi Rani, hui shuru ek khooni prem kahani. #HaseenDillruba." As soon as the trailer was released, fans were left intrigued. A fan wrote, "Wowww omg well done movie urs fantastic." Another wrote, "Amazing trailer taapsee." Another fan wrote, "Eagerly waiting for the movie now mam all d best... Tc n stay safe."

The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and is written by Kanika Dhillon. It is backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Himanshu Sharma and Bhushan Kumar. It is set to stream on Netflix on July 2, 2021.

Credits :YouTube

