Haseen Dillruba Twitter Review: Here's how the audience has reacted to Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey starrer

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead, Haseen Dillruba was released today on Netflix. Twitter reactions to the film are in and here's what viewers have to say about it.

After a long wait, fans of Taapsee Pannu have got a chance to witness her work in her recently released film Haseen Dillruba. Starring Taapsee along with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, Haseen Dillruba is touted to be a thriller that is penned by writer Kanika Dhillon. The film was released today on Netflix and well, the initial reviews of it are also in. The audience has begun reacting to it on Twitter and it will help you decide whether to watch the thriller or not.

The story revolves around Rani who is not satisfied with her marriage to Rishabh and later finds love in Neel. While the trailer gave a lot of Gone Girl vibes, the audience has decoded the film in their reviews. Several Twitter users who saw the film on Netflix have been sharing their take on Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan's performance. While many have lauded Taapsee's acting as Rani in the twisted yet interesting plot of the film, it is Vikrant Massey as Rishabh who is winning a lot of praise from viewers. Several Twitter users have also gone ahead and praised Harshvardhan's acting in the thriller.

A user wrote, "#HaseenDillruba @taapsee delivers yet another splendid performance in this riveting thriller which is laced with erratic twist." Another wrote, "#HaseenDillruba One of the most watchable movies of the year as always @taapsee @VikrantMassey are just fantastic! Loved it, thank you for giving us 2 hours and 10 minutes of fab entertainment and thrill during these pandemic times.."

Finished watching #HaseenDillruba love the film.

All the actors did phenomenal job @VikrantMassey @taapsee @harsha_actor @harsha_actor Man I love you you shouldn’t do films where you die — Rahul Yadav (@urs_Rahul10) July 2, 2021

Liked #HaseenDillruba .... and @VikrantMassey just stole the whole damn show. — F (@f_fk19) July 2, 2021

As usual #vikrant sir performance was awesome , movie plot was missing the suspense somehwere ! #HaseenDilruba #HaseenDillruba #MovieReview — Medha Ujjain(Debbie) (@medha_ujjain) July 2, 2021

#HaseenDillruba @taapsee delivers yet another splendid performance in this riveting thriller which is laced with erratic twist. — Javed Najaf (@najafjaved) July 2, 2021

Finished almost 2/3rd of #HaseenDillruba. Its @VikrantMassey who is carrying the movie all the way with his brilliant acting. Kudos to @taapsee for not acting (at all) and let every one around her shine! pic.twitter.com/BtZ1RN8ELI — Mrinal (Mike) (@mrinal_sharma1) July 2, 2021

#HaseenDillruba One of the most watchable movies of the year as always @taapsee @VikrantMassey are just fantastic! Loved it, thank you for giving us 2 hours and 10 minutes of fab entertainment and thrill during these pandemic times.. — IMAM (@IMAMSHAREEF) July 2, 2021

What a movie @taapsee #HaseenDillruba

Best movie of the year. — richa poddar (@ChhotiTower) July 2, 2021

@taapsee ur choices of movie & acting is creating a milestone in Bollywood first #pink , #mulk , #badla... many more & now #HaseenDillruba u nailed it — Tauhid sheikh (@tauhidG02) July 2, 2021

@VikrantMassey What an Actor you are! I am completely blown by your performance in #HaseenDillruba is an average movie but this is your best performance so far#HaseenDillruba pic.twitter.com/ymMoQiwH8P — anup gautam (@baleanup78) July 2, 2021

The film's trailer had evoked the interest of the audience owing to the psychological thriller plot penned by Kanika. Haseen Dillruba has been directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar. It is available to stream on Netflix.

Also Read|Haseen Dillruba Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane's film is illogical & boring

