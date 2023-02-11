Hate To Love You Episode 1 and 2 Review: Teo Yoo, Kim Ok Bin and Kim Ji Hoon are a dynamic trio

' Love To Hate You ', which will be released on this day, is a romantic comedy in which a woman who does not want to lose to a man and a man who is pathologically suspicious of a woman are healed by going through war-like love. It is attracting attention with a story and atmosphere suitable for the sweet Valentine's Day season.

Kim Ok Bin, who challenges herself to become the romantic comedy queen for the first time through 'Hate To Love You', found similarities with herself in the character Yeo Mi Ran, who has a strong mentality and relieves minor stress through exercise, even though it is an unfamiliar genre. It was her first attempt at a romantic comedy, but Kim Ok Bin, who thought she could radiate even the charms she could do well, perfected her character by perfectly projecting her cheerful and confident side to lawyer Mi Ran.

Teo Yoo as Nam Kang Ho:

Teo Yoo takes on the role of Nam Kang Ho, the top star of the Republic of Korea, and once again aims at women's hearts. He also showed confidence, "If there is a similarity with Kangho, it is that both of them are good at acting in melodies." Kim Ji Hoon became an actor with a striking appearance, but he realized his acting skills and took on the role of Do Won Joon, who turned to management early on. In the play, an unexpected romance with Mi Ran's best friend Shin Na Eun is naturally portrayed with delicate emotional changes, giving a different fun to the Mi Ran and Kang Ho couple. Go Won Hee, who plays the role of Shin Na Eun, will play the role of Na Eun, who has the opposite personality to Mi Ran, and will show Na Eun's cute charm, who cannot hide her feelings.

Hate To Love You:

'Hate To Love You' tells the story of a woman who morbidly hates losing to a man and a man who is morbidly suspicious of a woman and ends up in a contract relationship by chance. The first meeting full of distrust and boundaries, and the love story of a man and a woman, like a roller coaster that pushes them away but keeps getting attracted to them, are lightly described.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Boy With Luv feat. Halsey joins Spotify’s Billions Club as the track surpasses 1 billion streams

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the drama? Let us know in the comments below.