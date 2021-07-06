HA:TFELT announces exact date for comeback in July with new single Summertime

The singer has already released a sunset version of the song. Read more to know about it.

HA:TFELT has announced the official date of her comeback single ‘Summertime’. The singer and composer is releasing music after ten months since ‘La Luna’ in September 2020. She released the concept photos and films for the single. HA:TFELT has already released a song ‘Summertime (Sunset version)’ with a video for the same. Her deep soulful voice echoes as she stands singing in the middle of the field during sunset. The sunset version of the song is soothing with acoustic mellow guitar sounds. The two posters revealed for the actual song are contrasting. One is of a swimming pool with bright colors while the other poster is a dark obscure photo with lights. HA:TFELT herself looks gorgeous in the concept photos with long black hair and a chic expression. The latest photos also show a hair color change from black to blonde.

Park Yeeun, professionally known as HA:TFELT, is a former member of JYP Entertainment’s ‘Wonder Girls’. Wonder Girls was one of the most popular girl groups of South Korea with hit songs like ‘Nobody’ and ‘So Hot’. They were the first Korean group to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song ‘Nobody’ ranking at 76 in 2009. The other members of the group were Sunye, Sunmi, Hyuna and Sohee. Wonder Girls were given the title of ‘Retro Queens’ as their music and concepts had influence from the 1960s to 1980s. However, the group disbanded in 2017 with members not renewing their contracts with the company. Yeeun had already debuted as a solo artist in 2014 with her new name. She signed with Amoeba Culture after leaving JYP and became their first female solo artist. She is heavily involved in composing and songwriting. Her latest full-length album was called ‘1719’.

HA:TFELT’s ‘Summertime’ is set to release on 14th July, 2021 at 6PM KST (2:30PM IST).

Watch and listen to the Summertime Sunset version by HA:TFELT here:

