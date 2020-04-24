The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 director Mike Flanagan CONFIRMS the Netflix series will not be delayed

The Haunting of Hill House Season 2's director Mike Flanagan has recently revealed through a tweet that the series will not be delayed till next year. Read on for further details.

There is some good news for all the Netflix buffs as the upcoming series, The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 will be as per schedule. This has been confirmed by none other than the show’s director Mike Flanagan himself. For the unversed, the second season of this much-loved series has been named The Haunting of Bly Manor. Well, of course, Mike will be returning as the supernatural horror drama’s director once again much to the excitement of everyone.

On being asked by a fan whether the second season of best-received series will be delayed till next year, the noted director has replied in the negative as a response to the former’s question on Twitter. Here’s what Mike writes, “Going great. Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has carrying on from home. The show is shaping up wonderfully, I'm thrilled with it. At the moment no reason to think it'll be pushed. @netflix will announce the release date when they're ready.”

Check out his tweet below:

Going great. Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has carrying on from home. The show is shaping up wonderfully, I'm thrilled with it. At the moment no reason to think it'll be pushed. netflix will announce the release date when they're ready. — Mike Flanagan (flanaganfilm) April 21, 2020

Well, that definitely means that the series will not be delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has adversely affected the entire world. Netflix has been already keeping us hooked to our mobile phones and TV sets with some interesting movies and series this month and there are more to come! With Mike Flanagan’s revelation about the planned schedule for The Haunting of Hill House Season 2, fans are pretty excited for the same.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×