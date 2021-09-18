'HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT', 'Fashion Icon V' & 'Jikook' take over Twitter trends as BTS members leave for the US

South Korea and ARMY's pride indeed! BTS members left for the USA today, on September 18 KST to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly that will take place on September 20. The group will join South Korea's president Moon Jae In for a five-day three-night trip from September 19 to September 23 as he visits the United States of America.

ARMY all over the world are incredibly proud of the boys and took to Twitter to wish them all the best for this honourable endeavour. 'HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT', 'Fashion Icon V', 'Jikook', '2Seok', 'Kookie', 'Special Envoy Yoongi' and 'Weverse' take over top Twitter trends. BTS members shared proud selcas on Weverse, masked and raring to accompany the honourable president on this important occasion. Previously, BTS members were each given a certificate of appointment as the Special Envoys along with a diplomatic passport, and a fountain pen acting as gifts. Dressed in crisp suits and neatly styled hair, Bangtan members looked every inch the respectable global superstars they are.

Not just that, BTS is ready to make strides globally! According to Big Hit Music on September 14, all members of BTS, as well as their staff members, have been completely vaccinated in preparations for special promotions and overseas schedules. The agency stated that they are currently chalking out applicable schedules and performances and once details regarding the performances are set, they will release additional information. According to industry insider claims from earlier on this day, approximately 100 HYBE Labels staff members were able to procure all doses of the Covid 19 vaccine recently, including the BTS members.

More BTS content coming our way!

