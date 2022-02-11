Have you seen Suniel Shetty's first fierce look from his upcoming debut web series?

Several Bollywood actors have taken a plunge into the OTT world and one of them is actor Suniel Shetty. The actor will be seen in a thriller action web series titled Invisible Woman. Given the actor's fitness levels, it comes as no surprise that Suniel Shetty was cast for the role as he's always on the top of his fitness game. This week, Suniel Shetty dropped his first look from his upcoming web series.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an aesthetically shot photo of himself. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Zulfe Bandha mat Karo tum, Hawayee naraaz rehti hai.. Captured #BehindtheScenes on the sets of #invisiblewoman @yoodleefilms @saregama_official #yoodleefilms #comingsoon."

Fans were quick to flood the comments section and hail the actor's look. Sameera Reddy and Rahul Dev also dropped fire emojis in the comments section as they reacted to his look.

Check out Suniel Shetty's first look from Invisible Woman:

As per earlier reports in Mid Day, Suniel Shetty will be joined by Esha Gupta in the series that will be helmed by director Rajesh M Selva of Thoongaa Vanam and Kadaram Kondan fame. The series has already gone on floors.

"Today, a web series must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist. The story of Invisible Woman immediately captured my attention,” Suniel Shetty had said earlier while adding that the thriller’s “unique” plot will grab eyeballs.

