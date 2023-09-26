'Having a base in his home country...': Prince Harry wants to visit UK, but Meghan Markle is not so keen; Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been separated from the Royal Family for a while now. But this year has seemingly worsened their ties with their family. Reportedly, the duo's cottage was gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth has been taken from them by King Charles, as they were asked to hand over the keys after his coronation. This meant that the couple just couldn't drop by anytime they wanted, but would need to give notice before visiting. A new report suggests Markle might not be all that fond of going back to her in-laws' country.

Meghan Markle is not keen on visiting the UK, while Harry feels the opposite

According to a source who talked to The Sunday Times, the 39-year-old definitely sees his return to his home country, while Markle doesn't feel the same. The insider claimed, "Not having anywhere isn’t overly helpful. There are friends and hotels, but I know they would like to have somewhere. Meghan seems to have decided that coming back more is not what she wants to do, but Harry would like to." Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex would like to have a base in England. The source added, "Having a base in his home country, despite everything that has happened, is appealing." They clarified that on the island there's more work to be done "in terms of charities," and there would more opportunities for the Prince to take part in them in the future if he can visit more often.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost their Frogmore Cottage

Things seem to be souring further between the couple and the royal family, as the Frogmore Cottage which was gifted to the duo by the late Queen Elizabeth, was taken from them earlier this year. As per reports, the duo was allowed to keep the cottage even after they gave up their roles as working royals, in fact, they stayed there while they attended the former Queen's funeral last year. But earlier in 2023, they were served an eviction notice that required them to hand over the keys of the house on the Windsor Estate to King Charles.

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports, when Prince Harry visited his home country last month and asked for a room at Windsor Castle, his request was denied.

