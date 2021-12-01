Hawkeye Ep 3 Takeaways: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop prove they are a duo you don't want to mess with

*SPOILERS ALERT* Marvel's latest show Hawkeye after taking off to an exciting start with its first two episodes that were released last week, showed even bigger promise with its third episode. If you were already impressed with Hailee Steinfeld's portrayal of Kate Bishop, gear up to fawn over her brilliant action chops in the latest episode of the show. It's no surprise that Ronin made some deadly enemies and ever since Kate wore his suit while trying to hide her own identity, they are all crawling back up to hunt down the assassin.

In the previous episode, we saw Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) being held captive by the tracksuit mafia, the new episode introduces us to a new character, the woman at the helm of the mafia organisation, who is seeking Ronin to avenge her father's death. The third episode promises some exciting action bits as Clint and Kate team up for their first action chase together.

Here are five takeaways from Hawkeye Episode 3:

The Introduction of Maya Lopez

The episode kicks off with a flashback of young Maya trying to find it hard to adjust in school as the only child with a hearing impairment. She soon learns from her father that she will become stronger if she learns to live in two worlds at once and focus on observing and using that as a powerful sensory element. Maya grows up to become a strong fighter who also becomes the head of the tracksuit mafia following her father's death which she witnesses during his brush with Ronin. Maya is now back to avenge his death and finish off Ronin once and for all.

Clint Barton's hearing issue

Clint Barton's loss of hearing takes center stage in this episode after Maya during a face-off with him crushes his hearing aid. Following the same, Clint and Kate's communication gets difficult but the duo always seem to be on the same page. It's clear in these moments why Barton has found the right protege for himself as the duo deal with problems in a similar way.

The chase sequence

The new episode of Hawkeye is packed with some exciting action and it's impossible to get hooked onto it instantly. Amid the car chase sequence between Clint and Kate who are being followed by Maya and her team, we also get introduced to Barton's "trick arrows" which include plungers and acid, and other deadly things to keep enemies at bay. The excitement with which Kate reacts to them is exactly the way that viewers are going to gasp.

The Hawkeye suit

After Clint Barton does recognise Kate as one of the "World's best archers", it doesn't take much time for her to come up with "branding" ideas for Hawkeye. Kate's suggestion is an all-new purple suit for Hawkeye that makes him more recognisable. Kate further also suggests an all-black suit, with a hood and a mask but Clint is not buying any of it.

Glimpse of Kingpin

While Clint and Kate succeed in getting away from the clutches of Maya, they are yet to deal with her boss, referred to as "Uncle" in the show, who happens to be the Kingpin as seen in the comics. A small glimpse of this character is seen during the flashback scene eaturing young Maya. Looks like we will have to wait till the next episode to get a bigger peek at this character.

