Hawkeye Ep 6 Takeaways: Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld bring Christmas fireworks early in a crackling finale

When Marvel first announced that Hawkeye was going to be a Christmas themed series that they would hope for it to become a holiday classic, the idea seemed absurd but after the finale episode of the show which released on December 22, you will be more than convinced with the idea that the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld show has turned out to be a holiday treat. After leaving us with a cliffhanger ending with episode five, the Hawkeye finale went all out in terms of action and emotion.

In the finale, we finally meet the big villain who was being teased and shrouded in mystery all through the show. Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin finally made an appearance in Hawkeye and well, it was quite an entry. The episode also managed to bring us one of the most emotional conversations between Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Yelena (Florence Pugh). Although, undoubtedly the highlight remained Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop who showed that she deserves to be a hero who can take responsibility.

Here are five takeaways from Ep 6 of Hawkeye:

Kingpin's introduction

Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin may be known to many as the villain in Daredevil but his introduction into the Hawkeye universe was what everyone was looking forward to since the first episode which had gotten us curious about who Maya's (Alaqua Cox) uncle is. After we learned about the Kingpin and Eleanor Bishop's (Vera Farmiga) connection in last week's episode, the finale sees Bishop walking out on Kingpin, adding that she has come through on her end of the deal and with her daughter Kate (Steinfeld) coming close to discovering their plan, she wants out. Clearly, the kind of villain that he is, the Kingpin takes offence and well, let's just say he will come for it all in the end.

Clint Barton and Kate Bishop team up again

Even as Clint (Renner) tried his hardest to keep Kate out of harm and away from the whole Ronin fiasco, Bishop never gave up and now as he prepares to protect her mother, Eleanor who has crossed Kingpin the wrong way, Clint finally accepts that they are partners and that he will help her take the kingpin and his tracksuit mafia down. There's nothing better than watching Clint and Kate making new trick arrows together as they hatch a plan to face their enemies head-on.

New York Christmas gets a new look

If you thought the New York Christmas was all about watching the giant Christmas tree light up while couples and families enjoy ice skating in its gorgeous view, well, Marvel may have just given you a better picture of what Christmas can look like.

As Kate and Clint take on the tracksuit mafia and Kazi (Fra Fee) their action is set in the backdrop of New York's gorgeous Christmas views. The duo slide on the ice rink while shooting arrows and at one point, Barton even finds himself wedged onto the Christmas tree. Their trick arrows work like a charm and as members of the tracksuit mafia fall to the ground one by one, they remind us of the Home Alone burglars who constantly get tricked and keep smashing themselves on the ice amid a snowy Christmas.

Honouring Natasha Romanoff

While Clint is busy helping Kate take down the Kingpin and his men, he also has Natasha's sister, Yelena (Florence Pugh) hunting him down. In the finale, Yelena confronts Barton on what exactly transpired during Natasha's death and is unable to fathom the truth that her sister sacrificed herself to save the world. In a poignant moment though, Clint reminds Yelena of how much Natasha would talk about her. The emotional exchange between the two is one of the most tender moments on the show.

Kate Bishop's perseverance

From the first episode to the finale, Kate Bishop shows immense promise as she truly begins to take her job of becoming Clint's partner seriously. Even after finding herself amid complicated situations, Bishop finds her way to clean up the mess. In the finale episode, Bishop proves that she is capable of standing up to the meanest of bad guys as she takes on the Kingpin all by herself without Barton's help. Kate's level of perseverance shines through the whole series and hence it's a delight to see her emerge as a matured superhero herself. Although, she may not be the best when it comes to finding herself a nice superhero name. Lady Hawk, Hawkeve? What are these suggestions, Kate?

The Hawkeye finale turned out the show's most Christmas-ey episode and what's the one thing we love most about the holiday? Spending time with our loved ones. On an endearing note, the show also ends with Clint keeping up to his promise and spending Christmas with his family with two additional guests, Kate and of course, Pizza dog.

