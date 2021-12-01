Hawkeye Ep3 Twitter Review: Series only ‘getting better’ by the minute; Fans rave over ‘mindblowing’ action

Jeremy Renner has heroically returned to the MCU universe as his famous counterpart Clint Barton in MCU’s latest series Hawkeye! Remaining up with another skilled archer aka Kate Bishop aka Hailee Steinfeld, Barton is moving through the series with the will to protect young Kate while taking on the bad guys.

Before you decide to spend your weekend catching up on the third episode of the series, which just dropped, we’re bringing you honest Twitter reviews about the feature! Here’s the recap: In the first 2 episodes of the series, Kate essays the role of an upcoming but lethal archer that takes inspiration from Clint Barton. When she gets in trouble with shady underworld groups, Hawkeye aka Clint Barton rescues her resulting in an uneasy partnership between the two. While Clint just wants Kate to be safe, she only wants to be mentored by the skilled warrior.

Now, in episode 3, Clint and Kate have managed to dive deep into a messy situation with the Tracksuit Mafia. While Clint has his mind set on a “catch and release,” Kate crashes onto the scene hoping to help, which she’s not. The episode also has a lot of adrenaline in-store with high gear car chases, trick arrows, and a lot of dogs walking. A continuous series of incidents where they find themselves in one mess after another, we promise you won't be bored! Without revealing too much, here’s what Twitterati thinks:

#Hawkeye Episode 3: Echoes was MINDBLOWING! The car chase action sequence was absolutely PERFECT and heavily based on one of the issues from the Fraction & Aja comic run. It was so nice to see Maya Lopez's backstory and Alaqua Cox was phenomenal in the episode! Can't for ep.4! pic.twitter.com/g5bkWi732X — Elliott Bullock II (@Elliott_Bull2) December 1, 2021

Hawkeye ep 3: This might be one of my fav eps of the MCU Disney+ shows so far. The action is just insane, the opening scene is incredible, and the way they handle Clint and his deafness is perfect. One scene got me totally chocked up. And those nods to u know who holy shit pic.twitter.com/L6HLAY6Wfz — Sam (@samodyssey2001) December 1, 2021

#Hawkeye ep 3 was AWESOME! It's only getting better and that tease I jumped up so hard#HawkeyeSeries pic.twitter.com/D88eVSB7wh — mcudecrypted (@marveldecrypted) December 1, 2021

#Hawkeye Ep. 3 Spoilers

.

.

.

.



Using antman’s tech to make the giant arrow is the coolest trick arrow ever!! pic.twitter.com/lKxochP3Mw — Jarod (@TheJrodBlog) December 1, 2021

#Hawkeye episode 3 isn’t just one of the biggest improvements from an ep 1/2 going into the second act of any show Iv seen (I thought first two were GOOD but not great,personally)



But I’d put it up there as one of the best hours within the #MCU



What an incredible ep of comic TV pic.twitter.com/XuLG3by3v4 — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) December 1, 2021

Also read: Hawkeye Review: Hailee Steinfeld makes an impressive MCU debut; Strikes an oddball equation with Jeremy Renner