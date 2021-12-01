Hawkeye Ep3 Twitter Review: Series only ‘getting better’ by the minute; Fans rave over ‘mindblowing’ action

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Dec 01, 2021 06:12 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
Hawkeye Ep3 Twitter
Hawkeye Ep3 Twitter Review: Series only ‘getting better’ by the minute; Fans rave over ‘mindblowing’ action
Advertisement

Jeremy Renner has heroically returned to the MCU universe as his famous counterpart Clint Barton in MCU’s latest series Hawkeye! Remaining up with another skilled archer aka Kate Bishop aka Hailee Steinfeld, Barton is moving through the series with the will to protect young Kate while taking on the bad guys. 

 

Before you decide to spend your weekend catching up on the third episode of the series, which just dropped, we’re bringing you honest Twitter reviews about the feature! Here’s the recap: In the first 2 episodes of the series, Kate essays the role of an upcoming but lethal archer that takes inspiration from Clint Barton. When she gets in trouble with shady underworld groups, Hawkeye aka Clint Barton rescues her resulting in an uneasy partnership between the two. While Clint just wants Kate to be safe, she only wants to be mentored by the skilled warrior.  

 

Now, in episode 3, Clint and Kate have managed to dive deep into a messy situation with the Tracksuit Mafia. While Clint has his mind set on a “catch and release,” Kate crashes onto the scene hoping to help, which she’s not. The episode also has a lot of adrenaline in-store with high gear car chases, trick arrows, and a lot of dogs walking. A continuous series of incidents where they find themselves in one mess after another, we promise you won't be bored! Without revealing too much, here’s what Twitterati thinks:

Also read: Hawkeye Review: Hailee Steinfeld makes an impressive MCU debut; Strikes an oddball equation with Jeremy Renner

Advertisement
Credits: Twitter

Comments
User Avatar