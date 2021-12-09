Hawkeye Ep4 Twitter Review: Fans go GAGA as THIS Black Widow character makes cameo with Kate Bishop

After making a smashing return to MCU as Clint Barton in Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner is keeping up with the action! And joining him is fellow skilled archer aka Kate Bishop aka Hailee Steinfeld. As the series gains attention on hostar, we’ve been keeping up with what neitzens are saying about the show. With the 4th episode finally underway, we’re looking at reviews from our humble Twitterati.



To catch you up, in episode 4--Kate’s tense relationship with Jack finally comes to a head, especially after Clint being confronted with a sword by Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) in the last episode. Without revealing too much, here’s what Twitterati thinks:

kate and yelena have the same chaotic energy #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/0XDTfLwpkw — archive steinfeld (@archiveshailee) December 2, 2021

#Hawkeye spoiler!

-

-

when clint said the ronin was killed by black widow he meant that he stopped being ronin the moment she came back for him im crying i miss them pic.twitter.com/OWXP2STr1M — уele ‎ (@natashasmygem) December 1, 2021

#Hawkeye

the 2 queens are finally toghether and I'M HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/6Ub0c9WOLz — Francisco || #SpiderManNoWayHome (@Francis32748807) December 8, 2021

cw // #Hawkeye spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

it’s always so interesting to see the avenger events from a different perspective and how these battles affect the people pic.twitter.com/nin5Kdi4Q7 — k (@wandaskory) November 24, 2021

