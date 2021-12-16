Hawkeye Ep5 Twitter Review: Yelena and Kate’s wholesome friendship gets MCU fans emotional

After making a smashing return to MCU as Clint Barton in Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner is keeping up with the action! And joining him is fellow skilled archer aka Kate Bishop aka Hailee Steinfeld. As the series gains attention on Hotstar, we’ve been keeping up with what netizens are saying about the show. With the 5th episode finally underway, we’re looking at reviews from our humble Twitterati.

To catch you up, in episode 5--this episode promises new beginnings to its fans, to say the least. Episode 5 promises a new Black Widow and a new Hawkeye has been around for a long, but this time we see the possibility of a new ally and a brand new MCU villain aka Kingpin. Now without revealing too much, let's see what netizens thought of the episode.

#Hawkeye SPOILERS

-

-

-

-

-

-

my reaction at the end. Kingpin is fucking back LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pdpa5ctrbl — Jen (@goofygoobersjen) December 15, 2021

#hawkeye spoiler



yelena was gone for 5 years. now you know why natasha was so miserable and alone in endgame. why she was trying so hard bringing her baby sister back. they don't even got to say goodbye. and #YelenaBelova my baby girl STOP FUCKING JUMPING FROM HIGH PLACES!!! pic.twitter.com/3ST6YzsQjy — z (@inlovewithflo) December 15, 2021

#hawkeye spoilers



“well that’s the guy i’ve been worried about this whole time. kingpin.” HOLY FUCKING SHIT pic.twitter.com/ALSKi9WHvv — matt/peter | TOMORROW (@PETERSGW3N) December 15, 2021

after watching episode 5 of #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/nzdLrWBig5 — valeria HAWKEYE ERA (@kateofbish) December 15, 2021

Also read: Hawkeye Review: Hailee Steinfeld makes an impressive MCU debut; Strikes an oddball equation with Jeremy Renner