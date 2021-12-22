Hawkeye Ep6 Twitter Review: Fans RAVE about Kate & Yelena’s chemistry, Clint Barton’s dedication to family

Jeremy Renner shines bright as Clint Barton in MCU’s light-hearted show with Kate Bishop aka Hailee Steinfeld and a super-cute dog in tow. The skilled archers have been winning hearts for exactly 5 previous episodes and now with the 6th episode finally underway, we’re looking at honest reviews of the latest episode aka season finale from our humble and ever so honest Twitterati.

To catch you up, in episode 6 and this season’s final offering for the series– The final episode is broadly put, split into 3 showdowns; Clint versus Yelena from Black Widow, Kate versus Fisk, and finally Maya versus Kazi. While our favourites don't get as much screen time as one would have hoped, the story comes to an end with festive-flavoured fun and plenty of heart beneath the action-packed wrapping. And although it may sound puzzling, the makers manage to never have the storylines stray too far from each other which makes for a very cohesive conclusion for the story at large. Without revealing too much, let's look at the most honest Twitter reviews for the episode.

