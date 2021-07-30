Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner REVEALS finding Hailee Steinfeld’s character Kate Bishop ‘wonderfully annoying’

Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to release the next Disney+ Hotstar series Hawkeye, which has a lot in store for fans of the Avengers. The series is not only expected to showcase an action-packed performance from Clint Barton, aka Jeremy Renner but is also looking forward to introducing a new character in the MCU - a young female archer named Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

The 22-year-old archer will be shown as a big fan of Hawkeye. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Renner shared that Kate has a “wonderfully annoying” and “equally charming” manner” about her. “The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life,” added Renner. Marvel fans would know that Kate Bishop had first emerged in the 2000s in the Young Avengers comics. The comic was originally created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung. In the popular Hawkeye solo comic created by Matt Fraction and David Aja, however, the pair fight side-by-side. The series was invested in portraying two Hawkeyes of different genders and generations being each other’s support in crime-fighting and life. They also raise an injured dog that Clint finds.

Fans have been anticipating the entry of Kate Bishop, to the extent that there were rumours of her entry back in Avengers: The Endgame, when certain fans thoughts Clint teaching archery to the young girl (who turned out to be Clint’s daughter) was actually Kate Bishop. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, it was finally announced that Kate Bishop would debut in the MCU for Hawkeye’s series. However, confirmation of Steinfeld playing the character came after a year.

