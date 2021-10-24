Hawkeye: Marvel drops a Christmas themed poster ahead of Jeremy Renner starrer's Disney release

Marvel has released the official poster of Disney+'s Hawkeye, and Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld and Lucky the Pizza Dog are ready for an action-packed ride. The six-episode series has been scheduled to premiere on November 24, with two episodes releasing on the first day.

The time for Hawkeye and its Christmas themed extravaganza couldn't be any better for it is releasing very close to the actual holiday. The poster shows Renner as the Avenger with a bow and an arrow, Clint Barton, along with MCU newcomer Kate Bishop aka Steinfeld and the good boy, Lucky! The series will tackle the events following Avengers: Endgame, when Barton takes to grieving about losing his family but tries to make the most out of Christmas once they are brought back to life.

Take a look at Marvel's official poster:

Marvel had previously released an official trailer of the series that showed fans how Kate and Clint would eventually partner up despite fighting against each other during their first meeting. While Barton wanted to enjoy a quiet holiday with his family, he was instead forced to battle it out with different enemies with the "world's greatest archer" (that's what Steinfeld's Kate called herself in the trailer!)

After What If...?! and its successful run, fans can look forward to another Marvel series on Disney+. Hawkeye also stars Alaqua Cox, Brian D'Arcy James, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Vera Farmiga, and Zahn McClarnon. What do you think about the poster? Share your thoughts about the same with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

