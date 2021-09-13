Hawkeye Trailer: Jeremy Renner passes his bow to Hailee Steinfeld for a Christmas-themed adventure; WATCH

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Hawkeye and there’s no denying that the action-packed yet full of holiday spirit video has left fans asking for more. In the trailer, Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton meets Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and the two start off with their holiday adventures in and around New York City.

At the beginning of the trailer, Barton seems to be having Christmas dinner with his family, but a Marvel hero cannot be together with their family for long, isn’t so? Hence, Barton packs his bags for another adventure as he promises his kids that he would be back for next Christmas. Later, Barton meets Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop who calls herself the ‘world’s greatest archer.’ While fighting against each other during their first-ever meeting, Bishop recognizes the mighty Barton and the two partner up to fight enemies together.

But all isn’t as easy going as it seems to be, as Marvel and Disney+ have really worked towards emphasizing on joyous spirits in the trailer, however, Hawkeye’s archer skills will be of more use in this series than has been in any of the Marvel movies. The trailer also emphasizes on comic timings, and Marvel fans know that Hawkeye has never been a character who has relied on comedy in any of the previous Marvel projects. But, in the new series, it seems that all this superhero wants to do is wine and dine with his family, enjoy a quiet Christmas and watch Captain America’s musical in New York, but instead, he has been forced to fight enemies with the ‘world’s greatest archer’ (yes, let’s just call her that from now on!).

Watch the trailer below:

Hawkeye will debut on Disney+ Hotstar as a six-episode series starting November 24th. Did you like the official trailer of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner announces Marvel’s series Hawkeye has wrapped production: We can’t wait to share it