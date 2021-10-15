Hawkeye Trailer: Marvel's upcoming series TEASES a terrible and action packed Christmas; WATCH

As the debut date for Disney+'s Hawkeye approaches, the streaming service continues to reveal fresh video and information about the forthcoming series, including a brand new trailer highlighting Marvel's newest series' festive Christmas spirit. The new video was released by Disney+, and it includes additional footage of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, as well as what seem to be some classic Hawkeye moments, such as the Tracksuit Mafia and Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) pack of "trick arrows."

The new trailer emphasizes Barton's difficulties juggling life with his family and the villains out for his hide – a consequence of his five-year run as Ronin between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. All he wants is to spend a nice Christmas in New York with his family, but everyone who has watched a holiday movie knows that Christmastime in New York is never easy, no matter how you spin it.

However, this new Hawkeye trailer also offers us a look at Kate Bishop's working relationship with Barton, who doesn't seem to comprehend her twenty-something attitude or infatuation with him, especially given his history as a vigilante during The Snap. Interestingly, the confirmed return of Linda Cardellini as Clint's wife Laura is one of the most intriguing revelations in the new Hawkeye teaser. Only time will tell what Cardellini's comeback means when Hawkeye's first two episodes premiere on Disney+

Meanwhile, Hawkeye, which also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, and Florence Pugh, will debut exclusively on Disney+ on November 24. Take a look at the fresh new teaser below.

