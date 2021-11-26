Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld talks about her character Kate Bishop's survival during Thanos' snap

Marvel recently released its new series and Hawkeye has become one of the most interesting shows with fans becoming absolutely impressed by Hailee Steinfeld's character Kate Bishop. During a recent interaction with The Wrap, Steinfeld discussed her character, Kate Bishop's journey, and discussed what her fate must have been during Thanos' snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

While Thanos managed to wipe half of the population of the Earth including a few superheroes, Hailee was recently asked if her character had survived the blip. Revealing her thoughts on the same, Steinfeld stated that she believes Kate did survive the snap. The actress also mentioned that her character may have also dealt with loss during the same.

Sharing her thoughts about Bishop's survival during Avengers: Infinity War, Steinfeld said, "No, I believe that we see her survive and we see, you know, loss there as well. And that didn’t happen to her", via Screenrant.

With the first two episodes of Hawkeye already released, we have seen how the series will connect Steinfeld's fate with the Avengers films. In the first two episodes, we see her character's flashback as a child during the battle of New York from The Avengers. Fans are expecting in the upcoming episodes, we will also learn about Kate's fate during the blip of Infinity War.

Hawkeye has opened to positive reviews with fans especially lauding Marvel for taking a different route by making it a story that's set during Christmas time in New York. Apart from Steinfeld, the series also stars Jeremy Renner who reprises his role as Clint Barton in lead.

