Hayden Christensen on reprising his role of Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi: It's a great honor

Hayden Christensen is back in the mask. After 17 years, the Star Wars actor is reprising his role as Darth Vader, and he talked with Entertainment Weekly about the importance of his homecoming. "Well, without getting into too much detail, it was amazing," Christensen, 40, said. "It's a great honor to get to put that suit on."

Darth Vader (a.k.a. Anakin Skywalker) died tragically after restoring balance to the force. But there is still hope for the erstwhile villain in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series will take place ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. However, according to Christensen, the way everything fits together in the present makes sense. "It was mostly a lot of excitement because I had spent enough time with this character and felt like I knew him, and coming back to it felt very natural in a lot of ways," he said, as per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, for the series, Ewan McGregor will reprise his classic Star Wars role of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Christensen said that he is not alone in his excitement to re-enter the cosmic arena. "The whole experience was very surreal. Just the nature of coming back after all this time. It's such a unique opportunity — one that both Ewan and I were very grateful for," he further shared.

Interestingly, Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in another Star Wars production. He's also set to reprise his legendary role in Disney+'s Ahsoka spinoff series. Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 27 on Disney+.

