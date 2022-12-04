Hayoung confirms Apink will soon make their comeback in 2023 with a fresh album

Apink is returning soon with a new album! In a recent interview, Apink’s Hayoung revealed that the members are working hard on their comeback. Their last comeback was on February 14, 2022 with a studio album titled ‘Horn’ and the title track ‘Dilemma.’

She said, “Apink's album will be released soon. We are preparing hard. Since we have been away for a long time, it seems like the time has come to say hello again with an album, so we are working hard with the members, so please look forward to it."

Fans of Apink are thrilled by this news and eagerly anticipate the girls' return.

About Apink

The female group Apink was created by IST Entertainment. On April 19, 2011, they made their debut appearance with Seven Springs of Apink, an extended play. A total of five people make up the group at this time: Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Jeong Eun Ji, Kim NamJoo, and Oh Hayoung. The original lineup of Apink included seven people. Hong Yoo Kyung and Son Naeun, the two members, quit the group in 2013 and 2022, respectively. Since their debut, Apink has gained a lot of fans and has won at numerous award ceremonies, including the Seoul Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

The 10th Anniversary album by Apink, titled "HORN," was released in February 2022. Shortly after its release, the album reached the top of the Melon Real Time Chart, the Genie Chart, the Bugs Chart, and the Top 3 albums charts on iTunes in 12 different countries. Popular songs by them include "NoNoNo" (2013), "Mr. Chu" (2014), "LUV" (2015), and "Dilemma" (2022).

Additionally, each member has been engaged in independent entertainment ventures. They are regarded as one of the most legendary girl groups in K-pop history. Lookout for their return in the future!