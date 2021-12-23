HBO Max reveals UNSEEN footage from GOT spin-off House of the Dragon in 2022 promo; WATCH

HBO Max has unveiled a stunning teaser comprising every show that will set foot on the streaming platform in 2022. This includes Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, Peacemaker, new seasons of Euphoria and Flight Attendant, among other important projects.

The House of the Dragon footage, which begins around the 34-second mark opens up with Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen saying, "Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did." Another character seemingly tries to kill someone with a knife, however, the clip shifts to a different show. The reel includes Peacemaker, Westworld, Barry, The Flight Attendant, Euphoria, The Gilded Age, The White House Plumbers, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, The Staircase, among others.

Take a look at HBO Max's 2022 promo:

As for House of the Dragons, a brand new trailer was released in October with Daemon Targaryen. Starring Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Graham McTavish as Harrold Ouestrelin, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, among others, the series doesn't have a premiere date yet but will be released next year.

The series will be based on George R.R. Martin's 2018 novel, Fire & Blood, House Of The Dragon and shall comprise ten episodes in Season 1. Are you excited about the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel? Share your thoughts about the new promo video and the unseen footage in the comments below.

