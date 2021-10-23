HBO's House of the Dragon to have a 'different tone' from Game of Thrones, confirms showrunner

With the release of HBO's House of the Dragon's teaser trailer, fans have been wondering about how the final series would turn out to be, and most importantly, whether the series will have any resemblance to Game of Thrones. Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has answered some of these questions in greater detail.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, via People, Sapochnik has stated the GOT prequel will have a "different tone" than the Kit Harington, Sophie Turner starrer. "I think we were very respectful of what the original show is. It wasn't broken so we're not trying to reinvent the wheel. House of the Dragon has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show," the showrunner confirmed while assuring that the new series will also look into paying appropriate "respects and homage" to the original series, which he admitted to having been "pretty groundbreaking." "We're standing on the shoulders of that show and we're only here because of that show," he said.

He has further clarified his stance about the new show stating the importance of maintaining the individuality of both series. "It's a different crew, different people, different tone. Hopefully, it will be seen as something else. But it will have to earn that — it won't happen overnight. Hopefully, fans will enjoy it for the thing that it is," he added.

Previously, Miguel Sapochnik had also directed a couple of episodes in Game of Thrones including Hardhome in season 5, Battle of the Bastards and The Winds of Winter in season 6, and The Long Night in season 8.

