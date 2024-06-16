Whenever one describes K-pop, it is always young and vibrant idols constantly in the limelight and adored by fans worldwide. However, some of these stars have taken on a new and equally fulfilling role: fatherhood. Balancing their careers with family life, these idols have shown a different side to their fans, and they have become an inspiration for fans.

Although the artists have chosen to build their families, they have continued to amaze the fans with their phenomenal performances and music releases. Here are five K-Pop idols who are not just stars on stage but also proud fathers at home.

5 -pop fathers who shine as superstars and super dads

1. EXO's Chen

Chen, a member of the globally renowned boy band EXO, surprised fans in 2020 when he announced his marriage and impending fatherhood. His daughter was born in April 2020, marking a new chapter in his life. Despite the initial shock among fans, many have come to support his decision and appreciate the maturity he has shown.

Chen continues to balance his responsibilities as a father with his musical career, releasing solo music and participating in EXO activities. He made his solo comeback in 2024 with the album Door. His commitment to his family and his work serve as an inspiration to many.

2. iKON's Bobby

iKON's Bobby, known for his powerful rap skills and charismatic stage presence, became a father in September 2021. He made a heartfelt announcement about his upcoming marriage and his fiancée's pregnancy, showing a vulnerable and sincere side to his fans. The birth of his son brought a wave of congratulations from the iKONIC fandom and fellow artists.

Bobby continues to be active in the music scene, demonstrating that it's possible to simultaneously be a devoted father and a successful artist. His journey into fatherhood has added a new dimension to his persona, resonating with many fans who see him as a more relatable and grounded figure.

3. TVXQ!'s Changmin

Changmin, the maknae of TVXQ!, married his non-celebrity girlfriend in 2020 and welcomed his first child, a son, in October 2022. Known for his powerful vocals and strong stage presence, Changmin has successfully managed to keep his personal life relatively private despite his fame. His dedication to both his family and his career is evident as he continues to perform and release music while embracing the joys and challenges of fatherhood.

4. BIGBANG's Taeyang

Taeyang of BIGBANG, one of the most iconic figures in the K-Pop industry, became a father in December 2021 when he and his wife, actress Min Hyo Rin, welcomed their first child, a son. Known for his soulful voice and impressive dance moves, Taeyang's journey into fatherhood has been a joyful addition to his life.

The artist has always been open about his love and dedication to his family, which has endeared him even more to his fans. Taeyang continues to work on music and perform, showing that being a father has only enriched his artistic endeavors.

5. FTISLAND's Minhwan

Minhwan, the drummer of FTISLAND, is perhaps one of the most well-known K-Pop fathers. He married former LABOUM member Yulhee in 2018, and the couple has since welcomed three children, a son and twin daughters. The artist’s family life has been quite public, with the couple appearing on various reality shows that showcase their daily lives and parenting experiences. The idol’s commitment to his family is evident in how he balances his time between his career and his children.

