BTS’ RM and Jin recover from COVID-19; BIGHIT MUSIC releases statement

At noon KST on January 4, 2022, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement on the fan community platform Weverse, informing about BTS’ RM and Jin’s full recovery from COVID-19. According to the statement, both their quarantines concluded today as of January 4 at noon KST. Both the members are reportedly able to return to their daily activities.

RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 25, 2021. RM was said to have been ready for release from quarantine, before taking a PCR test on December 25, when his results came out positive though he did not experience any symptoms. On the other hand, Jin had already been released from self-quarantine but took a PCR test - the results of which were positive - after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

You can read the full statement provided by BIGHIT MUSIC below:

“Hello, this is BIGHIT Music.

We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 4.

RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25 are now able to return to their daily activities.

Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery.

We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.

We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines.

Thank you.”

Just yesterday, the agency also announced the recovery of member SUGA. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 24, following his return from the US the previous day. SUGA reportedly did not exhibit any particular symptoms either, and was able to return to his daily activities as of January 3, 2022.