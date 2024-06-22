Cha Eun Woo has recently uploaded pictures of himself attending the Dior Men’s Spring Show 2024. However, what caught the eye of most fans is his picture with Robert Pattinson, the popular Hollywood actor who is most known for his role as Edward in the Twilight series.

On June 22, 2024, Cha Eun Woo took to Instagram to upload pictures of the fashion show he attended on the previous day for the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Among many people, the artist met Hollywood star Robert Pattinson and made sure to click a picture with him as well. Both celebrities serve as brand ambassadors for the luxury brand Dior, which makes their interaction possible.

The artist wore a statement brown jacket along with grey-colored formal shorts. The outfit perfectly aligned with the spring theme, emphasizing casual fashion with haute couture.

On the other hand, Robert Pattinson wore a grey open jacket along with a white formal shirt. Combined with grey formal pants, the entire ensemble sparked chic with laid-back fashion. Moreover, Cha Eun Woo also uploaded a picture with the brand’s director, Kim Jones, and other celebrities attending the event.

More about Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean actor who starred in various K-dramas such as True Beauty, Gangnam Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, and more. However, he started his career as a K-pop idol from the boy group ASTRO in 2016. However, the artist made his debut as a solo artist and released his first solo album on February 15, 2024, along with the music video of the title track.

Moreover, the singer also held his solo fan concert on February 17, 2024, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, South Korea, titled Just One Minute [Mystery Elevator], where he performed the album for the first time in front of a live audience.

Recently, he played the lead role in the K-drama Wonderful World, released in 2024. Moreover, he also starred in a web series in 2023 titled Island, which gained immense popularity among fans.

