Wonbin, the K-pop idol from rookie boy band RIIZE has fallen victim to a scandal created by ex-trainee Han Seo Hee, who is infamous for making false claims in the past. She has been involved with various artists in the past, all for the wrong reasons.

However, netizens were quick to point out her lies and disprove her bogus allegations against the K-pop idol.

RIIZE's Wonbin caught up in scandal with ex-trainee Han Seo Hee

On June 18, 2024, a post on a South Korean blogging platform went viral with the headline “Han Seo Hee Deleted A Post After Going Viral With Wonbin”. The post exposes Han Seo Hee for posting a picture of the K-pop idol Wonbin from RIIZE claiming that he was seen at ‘Hun-po’, which is short for ‘Hunting Pocha’.

It is a place where men often go to pick up girls. She posted the picture on her Instagram story when a fan asked her if she had any information about the idol.

However, later a screenshot of a text exchange between Han Seo Hee and an acquaintance was released. In the image, her friend shares a picture of a man and writes that she met a Wonbin lookalike. It is the same photo that Han Seo Hee shared on her social media claiming it to be Wonbin.

She has deleted the picture since the sudden revelation and has been quiet about the matter since then.

Netizens are outraged by her relentless attempts to defame and invade the privacy of celebrities. They are calling for severe consequences for her actions, which continually cause distress to these public figures. The fans believe that only legal repercussions will stop her from spreading any more lies.

More about Han Seo Hee

Previously, K-pop idols such as T.O.P, B.I, and Wonho have been negatively associated with Han Seo Hee and faced severe consequences for it. Recently, she released private conversations with K-drama actor Ahn Hyo Seop and the actor filed a defamation lawsuit against her.

Moreover, she was also caught up in rumors with NCT’s Haechan. The controversial figure has gone on to reveal that she does not care about the negative attention she receives and often welcomes.

