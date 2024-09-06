HD: EXO’s Baekhyun surpasses BTS' Jimin in first day album sales on Hanteo chart for any K-pop soloist in 2024

EXO’s Baekhyun recently made his solo comeback with the album titled Hello, World. Within the first day of its release, the album has managed to become the best-selling soloist of 2024. Moreover, it has also managed to surpass BTS’ Jimin, who previously held the record with the release of MUSE.

On September 6, 2024, EXO’s Baekhyun made his much-anticipated comeback with his 4th solo album, Hello, World. He also released the music video for the title track, Pineapple Slice, garnering much attention from fans.

Within the first day of its release, the album managed to sell 842,000 units. Baekhyun is currently the best-selling K-pop soloist within 24 hours of an album's release on the Hanteo chart in 2024. He surpassed BTS’ Jimin’s record, who sold 731,000 units on the first day with his album MUSE earlier in 2024.

Apart from the title track, the B-side songs of the album include Good Morning, Rendez-Vous, Cold Heart, Woo, and Truth Be Told.

At the beginning of 2024, Baekhyun announced his departure from SM Entertainment and the establishment of his own agency, INB100, where he will be carrying on his solo activities. However, he is still part of EXO and will be involved with group activities through SM Entertainment. EXO’s Chen and Xiumin also followed his path and joined his agency for future solo activities.

Advertisement

Additionally, Baekhyun held his first-ever solo Asia tour in 2024 and the concert kicked off on March 16, 2024, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The artist made his solo debut back in 2019 with City Lights and released his second EP Delight in 2020. Moreover, he became one of the first K-pop soloists to sell over 1 million units with Bambi in 2021.

ALSO READ: When Hyeri surprised bestie BLACKPINK’s Rosé by crying within 10 seconds on Ask Us Anything