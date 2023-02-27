Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee look for clues in the new posters of Our Blooming Youth

‘Our Blooming Youth’ is an ongoing historical K-drama starring Park Hyung Sik as the cursed Crown Prince Lee Hwan. Jeon So Nee plays Min Jae Yi, a fierce and intelligent woman accused of killing her own family. The K-drama focuses on their blossoming romance and overcoming their life crises. A woman framed for the murder of her own family and a prince with troubled curses have had fans hooked on wanting to know more about their stories. To pique their interest, tnN surprised K-drama fans with two new posters.

The dark setting, dim lights, and scattered books definitely give a mysterious look and show the dedication of the cursed prince as the male lead, and the female lead who is framed for murder, next to each other, to learn the truth. The lead pair seem to leave no stone unturned to catch the evil behind the Min Jae Yi family’s murder and the Crown Prince’s curse.

Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee’s captivating chemistry

The posters perfectly capture the tension of uncovering the truth and working together. With the Crown Prince dressed casually rather than in his usual royal attire and Min Jae Yi no longer in disguise, fans must be wondering what will happen next. The posters undoubtedly represent the Crown Prince's changing outlook from previous posters in which he was depicted as rather lonely. However, the real question still persists: ‘Who to believe and who to doubt’ as mentioned in the poster. The K-drama also stars Pyo Ye Jin as Ga ram, Min Jae Yi's only friend; Han Seong On, played by Yoon Jong Seok as Min Jae Yi's fiance and Crown Prince's friend; and Huo Won Seo as bodyguard Choi Tae Gang.

About Our Blooming Youth

‘Our Blooming Youth’ premiered on February 6, 2023, and has fans loving the mystery surrounding the characters. Fans are surely expecting another memorable drama from Park Hyung Sik, who has previously won the hearts of his fans with dramas like ‘Happiness’ and one of the highest-rated K-dramas, ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’. Jeon So Nee is also a promising lead actress who previously starred in ‘When My Love Blooms’.

What do you think of the new posters for ‘Our Blooming Youth’? Can they solve this mystery? Let us know below.