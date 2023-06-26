Suchwita Ep 13 teaser: BTS' SUGA is joined by Jo Se Ho in a hilarious session

Suchwita the Drink with SUGA of BTS, show will be back with another episode on YouTube and this time is a renowned comedian from Flower Crew. Suchwita is a show where BTS' SUGA invites his K-pop friends and colleagues to chit-chat, in return the guests bring him their favorite alcohol SUGA should try. So far we have seen K-pop idols, actors, and BTS members Jin, Namjoon, and Jimin being invited to the show. And for Ep. 13, fans will see actor and comedian Jo Se Ho having the best time on the show.

Suchwita Ep. 13 Teaser

On June 26, BANGTAN TV uploaded the teaser of the 13th episode of Suchwita, giving the audience some really easy hints with their classic formula of hiding the guest's face with a white sugar cube. Some of the clues given in the teaser were that the guest is an armed and equipped Barista who will be showing his latest gadgets to the SUGA and his audience. The second clue was that the guest is also a Human Luxury Departmental Store, as he flexed his accessories and outfit. The third clue was that the guest has a third eye. The thirteenth episode will release on July 3, 10 pm KST on YouTube.

Jo Se Ho on Suchwita

Anyone could have guessed it was Jo Se Ho when they started talking about Se Ho's love life and heartbreak in the 1990s. SUGA pointed out that this was the celebrity's first time shooting for a longer period of time and that they will wrap soon. To which Jo Se Ho laughs off saying that he is to drink more and if SUGA wants he may leave. The teaser gave off chaotic vibes where Jo Se Ho and SUGA are seen talking very comfortably and joking around about Jo Se Ho and his antics.

About Jo Se Ho

Jo Se Ho is a 40-year-old stand-up comedian and actor, he appeared in the K-drama My Love From The Stars and played the role of Cheol Soo. Jo Se Ho has appeared in music videos as well as hosted many variety shows. Some of his famous shows were Weekly Idol, Chart & Go, Quiz from the Stars, and a few seasons of Happy Together. In 2021, Jo Se Ho started his own show Jo Se Ho's Wine Party, and has also appeared in other variety shows as a cast member.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA’s Suchwita episode with Jin sits at No 6 spot, becomes most-watched YouTube video in 24 hours