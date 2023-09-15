TXT's crisp moves shine in Back For More MV with Anitta from The Name Chapter: FREEFALL; WATCH

TXT released the new music video for their pre-release single Back For More from their upcoming album The Name Chapter: Freefall. The pre-release single is a collaboration between the K-pop group TXT and Anitta who is a Brazilian singer. Back For More saw a 2023 MTV VMA debut with TXT performing the track for the first time in front of their fans.

Back For More MV releases

Before the music video release, TXT had dropped an MV teaser to give a glimpse to fans about how the upcoming video would look. The music video starts with a backstage look and transforms into the main stage area where TXT performs a powerful choreography in sync with Anitta. The music for Back For More has diverse elements throughout the song. Back For More is a pre-release single from TXT's upcoming album titled The Name Chapter: Freefall which will be released on October 13. This will be TXT's third studio album in Korean. You can check out TXT's Back For More music video below:

TXT at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Recently, TXT gave a first-hand view of the pre-release single with a performance of Back For More at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. It marked TXT's first appearance on the award show. The K-pop group won the award for PUSH Performance of the Year for their previously released song Sugar Rush Ride from the album The Name Chapter: Temptation. All the members of the group looked dapper in custom Dior outfits given they were recently appointed as new ambassadors for the luxury brand. The group had various interactions backstage with artists like Karol G and Sabrina Carpenter at the award show.

