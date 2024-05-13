‘He is in different league’: ZEROBASEONE’s Gyuvin recalls being charmed by Cha Eun Woo at first meeting

ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) member Gyuvin is known for his irresistible visuals, which often resemble many other K-pop idols. However, most recently, the handsome ZB1 member shared his thoughts about meeting ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo for the first time, who is also known for his enchanting charm.

ZB1's Gyvin shares his true feelings about ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's top-tier visuals and talents

On May 12, Gyuvin held a live stream to interact with his fans by answering their questions. During the Bubble Live, he recalled his first meeting with Cha Eun Woo. He said, usually if someone more handsome appears, it is bound to evoke a bit of jealousy combined with admiration for the person.

“However, with Eun Woo, as if… He is actually in a different league altogether," Gyuvin revealed while sharing his feelings about the ASTRO member. He further said all he can do is admire Cha Eun Woo, as he is just so perfect in his eyes.

Fans were left in awe to hear these honest words from the ZB1 member, who is also praised for his beauty and talent.

Watch Gyuvin talking about Cha Eun Woo:

On this day, when asked about his plans for bandmate Ricky’s upcoming birthday on May 20, Gyvin revealed he had prepared something, igniting excitement among the fans.

Know more about Gyuvin and his band ZEROBASEONE

Kim Gyu Vin, better known as Gyuvin is the dancer, rapper, and visual of the nine-piece rookie group ZEROBASEONE (also known as ZB1). Under WAKEONE, alongside the other members, Gyuvin also made his debut on July 10, 2023, with their first single In Bloom, a pre-release lead track from their first extended play Youth in the Shade.

Prior to his debut with the group, Gyuvin was a participant in Mnet’s music survival show BOYS PLANET. Currently, ZEROBASEONE consists of Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Gyuvin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.

Who is Cha Eun Woo?

Cha Eun Woo is a massively popular K-pop idol, who debuted with ASTRO in 2016. Over the years, he shot to global fame, thanks to his charming visuals, vocal prowess, and incredible stage presence.

Aside from music, he also has a prolific acting career comprising K-dramas like Wonderful World (2024), A Good Day to Be a Dog (2023), True Beauty (2020), and more.

