'He is like a cool hyung': When Stray Kids' Bangchan saw Lee Junho and YoonA's sultry Senorita performance

King the Land stars Lee Junho and YoonA were trending back in 2021 for their iconic special MC performance at the MBC Music Festival. Stray Kids member Bangchan was known for his Vlive live broadcast reactions to K-pop music videos and songs. His reaction was one of the most memorable ones for fans as he was left in awe.

Bangchan saw Lee Junho and YoonA's Senorita performance

Bangchan started a Vlive broadcast session and watched one of the most talked about performances from the MBC Music Festival. He reacted to the Senorita (by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello) performance by 2PM member Lee Junho and Girls' Generation's YoonA. His reaction was absolutely priceless as he got all shy while watching perform this alluring song. He started to groove along with them as he watched and later complimented Lee Junho and YoonA, for giving such an amazing spectacle. The singer said, "Junho hyung (brother) is really good at it. He is like a cool hyung. He's really cool. Not just Junho hyung YoonA sunbaenim is so, so great. The performance was so good. Both of them are so professional. Watching them as an audience I gazed in awe too".

About Lee Junho and YoonA's special performance

In 2021, the King the Land stars hosted the year-end music festival together. Their special MC stage went viral and fans had been asking for them to appear in K-drama together ever since their astonishing performance at MBC Music Festival. Their absolutely amazing chemistry and performing skills were displayed through this special performance. Not only that, they even returned as the MCs alongside Jang Sang Kyu for the MBC Music Festival in 2022 as well. In 2022, they did a dance cover of legendary Michael Jackson's Love Never Felt So Good.

In 2023, the 2PM member and SNSD member then took on the role of the main characters in the JTBC drama King the Land. The show has received immense love from fans and viewers all across the globe. They were even embroiled in dating rumors thanks to their absolutely convincing chemistry. Although, these rumors were immediately debunked by their management agencies later. Even actor Ahn Se Ha revealed that they are not in a relationship.

