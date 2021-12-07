'He is Psychometric' star Shin Ye Eun reportedly cast as female lead of upcoming drama 'Third Person Revenge'

According to reports on December 7, Shin Ye Eun has been cast in the lead role of Ok Chan Mi the new series 'Third Person Revenge', which has been written by Lee Hee Myung and directed by Kim Yoo Jin. Ok Chan Mi is described as a high school student who's strong against the strong and acts weak and vulnerable in front of weak people.

Ok Chan Mi doesn't have a particularly colourful personality, but she exudes a strange charm with a unique presence. 'Third Person Revenge' will follow her story as she seeks revenge for the death of her twin brother.

She made her debut shortly after as an actress in the 2018 web series 'A-Teen'. In 2019, Shin Ye Eun landed her first lead role in the fantasy television series 'He Is Psychometric' where she starred opposite GOT7's Jinyoung. She later reprised her role as Do Ha-na in the second season of 'A-Teen'. Shin Ye Eun will be making a special appearance as Yoo Da Eun in the second season of ‘Yumi’s Cells.' Previously, it was confirmed that GOT7's Jinyoung will be joining Kim Go Eun in the second season of 'Yumi's Cells'. This will also mark Shin Ye Eun and GOT7's Jinyoung's on-screen reunion. Fans are excited to see the reunion of the 'Candy couple'.

