‘Healer’ star Yoo Ji Tae to join Nam Joo Hyuk & Lee Jun Hyuk in upcoming webtoon based drama ‘Vigilante’?

As a result of the coverage of media reports on May 17th, Yoo Ji Tae will join the new drama 'Vigilante' as one of the leads named Jo Heon, the head of the investigation team of the Metropolitan Investigation Unit. He is a talented person who has been attracting attention from the police academy, and is a character who is considered a ‘monster'.

‘Vigilante' is a drama based on the webtoon of the same name by Kim Gyu Sam. Vigilante, who judges the wicked who escaped the law, has become a social phenomenon, and the investigators of the Metropolitan Investigation Unit pursue it. Vigilante is an organized group and is a term derived from the meaning of 'to watch over' and 'to watch out for' in Spanish.

Nam Joo Hyuk is expected to play the role of Ji Yong, a police college student who works as a vigilante, and Lee Jun Hyuk is expected to play the role of Jo Gang Ok, a group vice president who creates vigilantes. As Yoo Ji Tae joins the role of Jo Heon, expectations are high that the special lineup will be completed with a heavy presence.

Yoo Ji Tae is a South Korean actor, film director and screenwriter. After a stint as a fashion model, Yoo Ji Tae launched his acting career in 1998 then rose to fame through the films ‘Attack the Gas Station’ (1999) and ‘Ditto’ (2000). In the succeeding years, he gained acting recognition by working with acclaimed directors such as Hur Jin Ho in ‘One Fine Spring Day’ (2001), Park Chan Wook in ‘Oldboy’ (2003), and Hong Sang Soo in ‘Woman is the Future of Man’ (2004). He began directing short films in 2003, which were well received in the film festival circuit. His feature directorial debut ‘Mai Ratima’ was released in 2013.

ALSO READ: ‘Our Blues’ star Lee Jung Eun to reunite with Park Bo Young in upcoming webtoon based slice of life drama?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.