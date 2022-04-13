‘Healer’ star Yoo Ji Tae to lead new film ‘Heydays of Villains’ by ‘Sisyphus The Myth’ director?

On April 13th, Yoo Ji Tae will appear in 'Heydays of Villains' which depicts the confrontation and activity of two 'villains' who are famous for their brutality. This is a new work from Taewon Entertainment, which produced the movies 'Jangsari: Forgotten Heroes', 'Incheon Landing Operation', and the dramas 'Backstreet Rookiel' and 'Criminal Mind'.

Director Jin Hyuk, who directed 'The Legend of the Blue Sea', 'Master's Sun', 'Doctor Stranger', 'The Chaser' and 'Sisyphus The Myth' comes on board. Yoo Ji Rae is expected to show off his strong presence once again with 'Heydays of Villains'.

Recently, he has been taking a broad stride with the confirmation of his appearance in the Netflix original series 'Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area', and he shows a new face against his good image in the new film. Meanwhile, 'Heyday of Villains' will start filming next month after completing the casting stage.

Yoo Ji Tae is a South Korean actor, film director and screenwriter. After a stint as a fashion model, Yoo Ji Tae launched his acting career in 1998 then rose to fame through the films ‘Attack the Gas Station’ (1999) and ‘Ditto’ (2000). In the succeeding years, he gained acting recognition by working with acclaimed directors such as Hur Jin Ho in ‘One Fine Spring Day’ (2001), Park Chan Wook in ‘Oldboy’ (2003), and Hong Sang Soo in ‘Woman is the Future of Man’ (2004). He began directing short films in 2003, which were well received in the film festival circuit. His feature directorial debut ‘Mai Ratima’ was released in 2013.

