The healthy dinner you eat this week will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

After making their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have skyrocketed to success. Their smashing success is definitely a result of their catchy music, but contributing factors also include their amazing dancing skills, phenomenal fashion sense and not to forget their ever-growing global fan base--BLINKS.

Over the years, the girls have made history at Coachella in 2018, collaborated with artists like Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, had their own Netflix show and so much more. If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK character you’re most like, take the below quiz to find out.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ